Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Autopsy: Memphis rapper Young Dolph suffered nearly 2 dozen gunshot wounds

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beloved Memphis rapper shot dead late last year suffered nearly two dozen gunshot wounds, according to his autopsy.

The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center released its final report Tuesday for the investigation into 36-year-old Young Dolph’s murder.

The autopsy lists his cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head, neck and torso, and the manner of death is homicide.

The report says Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., suffered multiple wounds to his back, chest, abdomen, chin, neck, arms and wrists.

Dolph was killed at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard Nov. 17, 2021. The owners have since said they will not reopen their flagship location.

Two people are charged in connection with the murder -- Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. A third man -- Shundale Barnett -- is wanted for allegedly helping Johnson after the murder.

Police have also named two persons of interest -- 26-year-old Joshua Taylor and 26-year-old Devin Burns.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in...
Jury seated in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with murdering Lorenzen Wright
Billy Ray Turner in court
LIVE: Opening statements end in trial for murder of Lorenzen Wright, first witness takes the stand
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract

Latest News

Abortion law.
‘Texas-style’ abortion bill advances in Tennessee House
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Toddler shot and killed in Lauderdale Co., TBI investigating
Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Billy Ray Turner in court
LIVE: Opening statements end in trial for murder of Lorenzen Wright, first witness takes the stand