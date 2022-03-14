Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Youth Villages launches multi-million dollar crime reduction program in Memphis

The goal is to decrease homicides by 30%
Youth Villages in Memphis launches a $60 million program aimed at reducing gun violence in...
Youth Villages in Memphis launches a $60 million program aimed at reducing gun violence in Memphis.(Youth Villages)
By Parker King
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-profit Youth Villages has announced the launch of a $60 million dollar program aimed at bringing targeted services to crime-ridden areas in the city, Memphis Allies.

“We’re excited to bring this to Memphis, our hometown,” said Richard Shaw, Chief Development Officer for Youth Villages.

When it comes to violent crime, particularly homicides caused by gun violence, the problem is seen nationwide, but Shaw says Memphis has seen an 81% increase in the last two years.

These targeted services in Memphis Allies are not to just be thrown into the fray.

There’s a core group Shaw and Youth Villages’ teams look to confront.

“In the case of Memphis, it may be 300-500 people committing these crimes,” Shaw said. “We want to make sure we’re working with those people and putting a team of support around them to make better decisions and really change their life trajectory.”

In the next four years, Memphis Allies plans to reach 2,000 youth and adults, ranging from 17-30.

The program invests heavily, well over half of its budget, in these teams Shaw speaks of that will focus on individual participants at a time.

The program lists 210 full time employees, which Shaw says will divide into teams of 7.

“You’ve got outreach specialists, your life coaches, your case managers, and you have therapeutic specialists,” Shaw listed. “It’s a model that we’ve created through doing studies across the country, and we think it’s going to have tremendous impact in reducing violence here.”

Memphis Allies is designed to prevent crimes involving guns from happening, but what of the juveniles and young adults who already commit these crimes?

We use an example from three weeks ago, when a drive-by shooting sent 4-year-old Itali Oakley to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

She was released on Thursday, but her road to recovery is far from over.

The person charged was 17.

“The system is giving these kids access to just a slap on the wrist, when they need to have already been taken care of several months ago,” said Kerbi Oakley, Itali’s mother. “That’s what hurts because this should have been taken care of.”

Shaw says there’s a place for those who’ve already committed these acts.

“What we have to make sure about is if a 16-year-old or a 17-year-old does something to harm someone else in the community that we go back and we figure out when we should have intervened with that young person,” Shaw said. When could we have helped that young person?”

Shaw says while Memphis Allies has this four year timeline in mind, it can serve as a template for long-term change in the city.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Police sirens
Shooting on Summer leaves one in critical condition
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer from hours long hostage situation

Latest News

Memphis education group hopeful about governor’s funding formula plan
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract
gas pump
Pain at the pump | Average Tenn. gas reaches record highs last week
Critical race theory
Gov. Reeves signs anti-critical race theory bill into law