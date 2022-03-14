Advertise with Us
Trial for man accused in Lorenzen Wright’s murder begins today

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over a decade after NBA star Lorenzen Wright was murdered the man accused of killing him is set to go on trial Monday morning.

This case has had a lot of twists and turns.

But after multiple delays, many of which were due to the pandemic, Billy Ray Turner will get his chance to plead his case.

Prosecutors say, Turner, a former church deacon, worked with Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, to murder the pro basketball player.

Turner has been in jail since 2017 after police found a gun they say was used to kill Wright in a Mississippi lake.

In 2019, Turner pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun and was sentenced to 16 years.

But Turner still says he’s innocent when it comes to Wright’s murder and he’s ready to prove it.

“I’ve been incarcerated for almost four years now,” said Turner. “I wanna go ahead and get back and prove my innocence and get back to my family.”

The trial is slated to start at 9 a.m. and could go on for up to two weeks.

