Tennessee punches its ticket winning SEC Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols are heading back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols won their first SEC Tournament title since 1979.

The University of Tennessee gets a dominating victory over Texas A&M at Tampa, 65-50.

Memphian Kennedy Chandler racked up four 3-pointers in the game, 14 points total.

The Vols get a 3 seed and will play Longwood at Indianapolis on Thursday. Tip time there is 1:45 p.m.

