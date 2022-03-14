Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee punches its ticket winning SEC Tournament

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols are heading back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols won their first SEC Tournament title since 1979.

The University of Tennessee gets a dominating victory over Texas A&M at Tampa, 65-50.

Memphian Kennedy Chandler racked up four 3-pointers in the game, 14 points total. 

The Vols get a 3 seed and will play Longwood at Indianapolis on Thursday. Tip time there is 1:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Police sirens
Shooting on Summer leaves one in critical condition
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer from hours long hostage situation
Silky O’Sullivan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Beale Street
Silky O’Sullivan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Beale Street

Latest News

Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball
Mid-South women’s colleges get bids to the NCAA Tournament
UofM Tigers basketball -- Lester Quinones
Memphis Tigers return to NCAA tournament for first time in eight years
Memphis Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide - Dec. 14
Despite injuries and foul trouble, Tigers pull off 70-63 win vs. SMU to advance to AAC Championship
Jalen Duren
Duren sets AAC tournament record in Tigers 85-69 win over UCF