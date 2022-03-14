Tennessee punches its ticket winning SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols are heading back to the NCAA Tournament.
The Vols won their first SEC Tournament title since 1979.
The University of Tennessee gets a dominating victory over Texas A&M at Tampa, 65-50.
Memphian Kennedy Chandler racked up four 3-pointers in the game, 14 points total.
The Vols get a 3 seed and will play Longwood at Indianapolis on Thursday. Tip time there is 1:45 p.m.
