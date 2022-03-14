Advertise with Us
Spring-like weather this week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will allow for warming temperatures over the next few days, but our rain chances will also increase.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening with a Southeast wind at 10-15 MPH, highs in lows 60s

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers and a Southeasterly wind at 5-10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with rain likely especially along and south of the I-40 corridor, highs in the lows 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

