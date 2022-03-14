Advertisement

Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract

Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organizer of the Southern Heritage Classic is suing Jackson State University after the school pulled out of future games.

The annual match sees JSU and Tennessee State University go head to head in Memphis. It’s a nearly three-decade tradition between the HBCUs.

In February, JSU’s legal counsel sent Classic founder Fred Jones a letter saying the school was pulling out after 28 years because of a scheduling conflict with the Southwestern Athletic Conference. JSU later said they would play one final match in 2022.

Jones said the current contract, signed in 2019, has JSU and TSU playing through 2024.

On Monday, Summitt Management Corporation, the owner and operator of the Southern Heritage Classic, filed a lawsuit in Shelby County Chancery Court alleging breach of contract by JSU.

The suit also names SWAC and claims the conference wrongfully interfered with contractual and business relationships by creating its own classic for which JSU was due to participate.

The lawsuit is asking for a hearing and a mandatory injunction compelling JSU to perform the duties set out in the contract.

In response to the suit, JSU said “it was never our intent to abruptly cancel participation during the 2022 season.” The school said the 2022 Classic will be played as planned.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Grizzlies

Grizzlies get Brooks back in win at OKC

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jarvis Greer
The Griz took on the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The problem at the start -- both teams came out wearing their white uniforms.

College Basketball

Mid-South women’s colleges get bids to the NCAA Tournament

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jarvis Greer
Let’s look at the women’s college basketball bids for the NCAA Tournament.

College Basketball

Tennessee punches its ticket winning SEC Tournament

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jarvis Greer
The University of Tennessee gets a dominating victory over Texas A&M at Tampa, 65-50.

Top Story

Memphis Tigers return to NCAA tournament for first time in eight years

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cassie Carlson
Memphis an 9-seed in the West Region.

Latest News

Sports

Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Memphis Tigers break their eight year NCAA tournament drought.

Sports

Brooks could be back on court for Grizzlies tonight

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Jarvis Greer
In NBA hoops, the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Oklahoma City Sunday night, and they may get a big boost to their lineup.

Sports

Tennessee advances to SEC final against Texas A&M

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By Jarvis Greer
SEC Tournament now where the Tennessee Vols and Kentucky Wildcats square off in semifinal action at Tampa, Florida.

Sports

901 FC falls in home opener to Pittsburgh

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
|
By Jarvis Greer
Memphis 901 FC opens it’s fourth season in the United Soccer League with a home match against the Pittsburgh RiverHounds at AutoZone Park.

Sports

Grizzlies rally to beat Knicks at FedExForum

Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST
|
By Jarvis Greer
The Memphis Grizzlies try to keep hold of 2nd Place in the Western Conference if they can take care of the New York Knicks.

Sports

Tigers roll into AAC semis dispactching UCF 85-69

Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST
|
By Jarvis Greer
The Memphis Tigers roll into the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament down in Fort Worth, Texas, taking on the Knights of UCF in their first action of the tourney.