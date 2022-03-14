Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mid-South women’s colleges get bids to the NCAA Tournament

Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball
Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let’s look at the women’s college basketball bids for the NCAA Tournament.  

The Tennessee Lady Vols get a 4 seed. They will play Buffalo in the first round Saturday. 

The lady Razorbacks of Arkansas are in the field. Arkansas, a 7 seed, gets 10 seed Utah Friday in Austin, Texas. And the Ole Miss Rebels into the field after making it to the WNIT Semifinals last season.

The Rebels, a 7 seed, will face 10th Seed South Dakota Friday. 

The Women’s NIT will be announced Monday at 2 p.m. The Memphis Tigers are hopeful to be included in that field after finishing 16-11 under new Head Coach Katrina Merriweather.

The Bulldogs will play at Virginia Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the first round.

