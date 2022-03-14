Memphis education group hopeful about governor’s funding formula plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his administration continue their push to change the state’s education funding formula.

Stakeholders – from parents to teachers to education advocates – are still trying to understand the plan’s potential impact.

Many people who’ve studied the state’s current funding formula say it is downright confusing.

Some education advocates are hopeful this new plan will be easier to understand in order to hold districts accountable for how money is spent.

Lee wants to change the state’s education funding formula.

The current formula, the Basic Education Program, was adopted in the 1990s.

Many stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and education advocates, say the formula is outdated and why the state ranks 44th in the nation for the amount of money spent on each student.

“The old formula just didn’t take into account that flexibility that we need today,” said Ashlyn Sparks with The Memphis Lift, a nonprofit group that works to empower parents and grandparents on educational issues.

She says they’re excited about some parts of the governor’s plan, like the part that would provide more money to students disadvantaged through no fault of their own.

“We’re definitely happy to see all of the money going to students, especially students with disabilities, the concentration of poverty,” said Sparks.

The governor’s plan also promises more accountability through transparency.

Supporters say parents, lawmakers and others with oversight roles will be able to see how each district is spending money.

Sparks says it sounds good, but time will tell.

“This is something that the Memphis Lift has been working on for a few years now. Just making sure that any reports that are generated are easy access for parents and that’s both online like not hiding things behind 75 hyperlinks, but also making sure the language is accessible,” said Sparks.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn was back in front of lawmakers Monday, answering questions about the proposal.

Some parts of the governor’s plan are still being worked out through the legislative process, a process that will continue over the next several weeks.

Opponents of the governor’s plan include many Democratic lawmakers, who say they don’t understand why the plan is being rushed through, given that the plan could remain in place for decades once it is approved.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.