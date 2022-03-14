Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged with assault after repeatedly stabbing, biting girlfriend

Kameron Marshall charged with kidnapping and aggravated assualt
Kameron Marshall charged with kidnapping and aggravated assualt(SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend of five years several times Sunday at the Economy Inn on Lamar Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, Kameron Marshall’s girlfriend told officers he burned her face with a torch lighter, cut her back with a black pocket knife and bit her multiple times, according to an affidavit.

Officers found two pocket knives on the scene. The couple was taken downtown for further investigation.

The victim then told officers that Marshall also stabbed her back and shoulder and bit her arms and back causing bruising and cuts.

She says she was finally able to leave after Marshall fell asleep.

Their one-year-old daughter was in the room at the time of the assault, according to police.

Marshall is set to go before a judge regarding these charges on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Police sirens
Shooting on Summer leaves one in critical condition
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer from hours long hostage situation
Silky O’Sullivan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Beale Street
Silky O’Sullivan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Beale Street

Latest News

Devarjaye Daniel sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer
10-year-old diagnosed with terminal cancer gets sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer
Billy Ray Turner
Trial for man accused in Lorenzen Wright’s murder begins today
Tennessee lawmakers to continue discussion on school funding formula
Tennessee lawmakers to continue discussion on school funding formula
Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in...
Trial for man accused in Lorenzen Wright’s murder begins today