Man charged with assault after repeatedly stabbing, biting girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend of five years several times Sunday at the Economy Inn on Lamar Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, Kameron Marshall’s girlfriend told officers he burned her face with a torch lighter, cut her back with a black pocket knife and bit her multiple times, according to an affidavit.

Officers found two pocket knives on the scene. The couple was taken downtown for further investigation.

The victim then told officers that Marshall also stabbed her back and shoulder and bit her arms and back causing bruising and cuts.

She says she was finally able to leave after Marshall fell asleep.

Their one-year-old daughter was in the room at the time of the assault, according to police.

Marshall is set to go before a judge regarding these charges on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

