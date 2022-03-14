Increasing clouds warm & breezy with rain arriving late for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our warming trend continues today as breezy, southerly winds continue across the Mid-South today. Additionally, clouds will increase and a stray shower will be possible by evening. Highs in the mid 60s for west TN and north MS, with the upper 50s to near 60 in east AR. Expect more widespread rain by tomorrow morning. Scattered showers will persist through most of the day Tuesday and a few periods of heavy rain possible. Rain should taper off Tuesday night with dry and mild conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Breezy at times with southerly winds 10-15 mph. Highs near 65 in Memphis.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers. Southeast winds at 5-10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with rain likely especially along and south of the I-40 corridor, highs in the lows 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70.

