Grizzlies get Brooks back in win at OKC

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies jumped back a half-game ahead of the Golden State Warriors Sunday night for second in the NBA’s Western Conference. 

All they had to do was beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road and look who’s back! Dillon Brooks returned to the Memphis Grizzlies lineup after missing the last two months with a severely sprained ankle.

The Griz took on the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The problem at the start -- both teams came out wearing their white uniforms.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all.

So, the refs got together and said the Grizzlies, as the road team, had to change.

When the ball was tipped off, Dillon the Villain got after it.

Brooks was in the starting lineup, doing his thing like he was never gone -- 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal for Brooks.

The Block Panther, Jeran Jackson, Jr. only got one block in this game. He leads the NBA in that category but he does everything else.

Jackson has the stroke working from downtown with three 3-pointers, plus intimidating in the post -- 18 points for Triple J. 

And Stephen Adams in his first trip back to OKC as a member of the Grizzlies had another strong performance for AquaMane -- nine points, 16 rebounds and two assists in a workman-like performance for him and the team.

Final score 125-118. 

The Griz has three more on the road, next at the Indiana Pacers Tuesday.

