Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves signs anti-critical race theory bill into law

Critical race theory
Critical race theory(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday that he’s signed a bill aimed at eliminating critical race theory in schools.

Senate Bill 2113 was passed with the goal of eliminating the teaching of critical race theory in any public institution in the state.

Senator Michael McLendon introduced the bill. He says it was needed to ensure no child is taught they are superior or inferior to another.

The bill passed the House of Representatives earlier this month after hours of debate.

The bill is titled “Critical Race Theory; prohibit,” but there is no mention of critical race theory within the actual bill.

“Critical race is technically not defined in the bill, but as we’re all aware that’s what the questions are revolving around and it’s not to teach that any race, ethnicity or religion is superior or inferior,” Rep. Joey Hood said.

Democrats who voted against the bill say it will allow history to be censored.

“We must allow our children and generations to come to be taught our true history and it is through the knowledge and understanding of our past that we can truly heal and move forward,” explained Rep. Otis Anthony as he spoke against the bill.

In January, the vote spawned all of the state’s Black senators to walk out.

Each of the 17 amendments proposed by Democratic lawmakers failed.

Now, public schools and universities who violate parts of the bill will risk losing public funding.

Ole Miss is the only known school in the state that teaches critical race theory.

You can watch Gov. Reeves’ response to signing the bill here:

Governor Reeves Takes Action Against Critical Race Theory

In too many schools around the country, Critical Race Theory is running amok. It threatens the integrity of our kids’ education and aims only to humiliate and indoctrinate. In Mississippi, we’re taking a strong stand against this progressive fundamentalism. That’s why today I was proud to sign legislation that will help keep Critical Race Theory where it belongs – out of Mississippi classrooms. Despite the arrows the far left will volley at us because of this law, we’re not backing down. We can’t back down. Our kids are our greatest assets and Mississippi will do whatever we can to protect them. So, to those looking to tear us down: do what you want to do. Because at the end of the day, Mississippi will do what’s right.

Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, March 14, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Police sirens
Shooting on Summer leaves one in critical condition
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer from hours long hostage situation

Latest News

Devarjaye Daniel sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer
10-year-old diagnosed with terminal cancer gets sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer
Kameron Marshall charged with kidnapping and aggravated assualt
Man charged with assault after repeatedly stabbing, biting girlfriend
Billy Ray Turner
Trial for man accused in Lorenzen Wright’s murder begins today
Tennessee lawmakers to continue discussion on school funding formula
Tennessee lawmakers to continue discussion on school funding formula