Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

East Tennessee photographer with Down Syndrome creating book for people with disorders

Houston Vandergriff and his mother Katie Vandergriff are working on a book that will be given to families with newborns diagnosed with Down Syndrome.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee graduate Houston Vandergriff planned to use his travel photography to help people like him; people with Down Syndrome.

The last time he spoke to WVLT News, he had traveled to 26 countries and 48 states taking pictures and winning photography awards.

Outside of his Down & Towns business, Houston was working on a new project with his photography.

Houston and his mother Katie Vandergriff were working on a book that will be given to families with newborns diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Houston doesn’t let his disability hold him back, so he’s creating a journal book to inspire others with Down Syndrome and their families to do the same.

Katie said they had this idea for a while and recently started to bring it to fruition.

“We’re in the process of soliciting other input from families that have been through it,” Katie said. “You know, what would you have like to have known? Or something you would like to share. We plan to include that in the journal along with Houston’s photography so that when people are holding this in their hand they can say ‘Look this was done by a person with Down Syndrome.’ They can do things. They can be important, they can do amazing things.”

Houston and his family were in the process of finalizing photos for the book and they hoped to have a prototype ready by April.

They’ hoped the journal will help families think of Down Syndrome and other disabilities differently.

“It’s a great thing but people don’t know that yet,” shared Katie.

To find out more about Houston and his Downs & Towns organization, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in...
Jury seated in Billy Ray Turner trial, charged with murdering Lorenzen Wright
‘That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic organizer sues Jackson State for breach of contract
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man dies in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station
Black Dodge Charger used in crash injuring Bartlett police officer
Cash reward offered for suspect in crash injuring Bartlett officer
Ford looking for a diverse workforce for Blue Oval City
Blue Oval City construction begins in Haywood County
Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
Senate plans to revive postpartum Medicaid coverage bill