Clouds have moved in and rain will soon follow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low pressure in the Plains will move east bringing a surge of Gulf moisture into the Mid-South. As a result, clouds and a few scattered showers have already developed, but more rain is on the way tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a light Northeast wind, and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, afternoon highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered shower along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.