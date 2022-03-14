Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 02 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Mandi Staggs | Marketing Director for Tanger Outlets, Southaven | tangeroutlet.com/southaven
Back To The Light: Songs & Stories
J.D. Reager | Host of Back to the Light & Shangri-La Records Podcasts | crosstownarts.com
Whitney Shay | Ruf Records Recording Artist | whitneyshay.com
Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & Author | danniedenovo.com
Mikia Housley | Strategic & Community Partnerships Manager | Concorde Career College, Memphis | concord.edu
Marla Smith-Brown | Senior Director | Seedco Mid-South Regional Office | seedco.org
Jim Cole | Librarian & Archivist | Memphis Listening Lab | memphislisteninglab.org
Spring 2022 | Four-Part Vinyl Series | facebook.com/MemphisListeningLab
Ghalia Volt | Ruf Records Recording Artist | ghaliavolt.com
