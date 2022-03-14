Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 02 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

Supporting Women-Led Brands

Mandi Staggs | Marketing Director for Tanger Outlets, Southaven | tangeroutlet.com/southaven

Back To The Light: Songs & Stories

J.D. Reager | Host of Back to the Light & Shangri-La Records Podcasts | crosstownarts.com

Women In Blues Music

Whitney Shay | Ruf Records Recording Artist | whitneyshay.com

5 Footholds Of Happiness

Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & Author | danniedenovo.com

Making Memphis Smile pt. 1

Mikia Housley | Strategic & Community Partnerships Manager | Concorde Career College, Memphis | concord.edu

Making Memphis Smile pt. 2

Marla Smith-Brown | Senior Director | Seedco Mid-South Regional Office | seedco.org

Memphis Listening Lab

Jim Cole | Librarian & Archivist | Memphis Listening Lab | memphislisteninglab.org

Spring 2022 | Four-Part Vinyl Series | facebook.com/MemphisListeningLab

Women In Blues Music pt. 2

Ghalia Volt | Ruf Records Recording Artist | ghaliavolt.com

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Police sirens
Shooting on Summer leaves one in critical condition
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer from hours long hostage situation

Latest News

Sister Hazel In Memphis
Bluff City Life: Friday, 11 March pt. 1 of 8
Irish Old Fashioned
Bluff City Life: Friday, 11 March pt. 2 of 8
The New Overton Park Shell
Bluff City Life: Friday, 11 March pt. 3 of 8
Disney On Ice At Landers Center
Bluff City Life: Friday, 11 March pt. 4 of 8