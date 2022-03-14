Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 03 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“A Society In Crisis: A Family Divide”

Marie Pizano | CEO of MVP3 Entertainment Group | asocietyincrisis.com

Overcoming Tax Season’s Tensions

Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA | Tax Expert for Turbo Tax | turbotax.intuit.com

The Unconventional Entrepreneur

Alexandra Nolan | Author of “The Unconventional Entrepreneur” | Available online: instagram.com/alexandra.nicole

4 Ways To Create A Comfortable Outdoor Space

Vegan Mac & Cheese Recipe

Spring Fashion & Trends

Mugzy McFly | Fashion Designer & Founder of Signed by McFly | signedbymcfly.com

What To Wear To A Decades Party

Elegance & Black Opulence

Chef Charity Hill | Hill Kitchen Diaries | facebook.com/Hillkitchendiaries

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

