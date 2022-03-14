Bluff City Life: Thursday, 03 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
“A Society In Crisis: A Family Divide”
Marie Pizano | CEO of MVP3 Entertainment Group | asocietyincrisis.com
Overcoming Tax Season’s Tensions
Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA | Tax Expert for Turbo Tax | turbotax.intuit.com
The Unconventional Entrepreneur
Alexandra Nolan | Author of “The Unconventional Entrepreneur” | Available online: instagram.com/alexandra.nicole
4 Ways To Create A Comfortable Outdoor Space
Mugzy McFly | Fashion Designer & Founder of Signed by McFly | signedbymcfly.com
What To Wear To A Decades Party
Chef Charity Hill | Hill Kitchen Diaries | facebook.com/Hillkitchendiaries
