Bluff City Life: Friday, 04 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Matthew West’s The Band New Tour
Matthew West | Musician | matthewwest.com
Affordable Wine Guide with Beer & Cheese Pairings
Iris Orchestra Announces Special Show
Marcia Kaufmann | Executive Director of Iris Orchestra | irisorchestra.org
Stacey Watson | Head of Life Events at Fidelity Investments | fidelity.com/lifeevents
”Love’s Not Fading” | Richard Wilson
Richard Wilson | Musician | galaxytracks.com
Inside The Automotive Chip Shortage
John Ferrante | Owner of Christian Brothers Automotive, Southaven | cbac.com/southaven
“All I Need Is You” | Black Cream
Black Cream | Musical Group | instagram.com/black_cream901
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.