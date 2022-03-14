Bluff City Life: Friday, 04 Mar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Matthew West’s The Band New Tour

Matthew West | Musician | matthewwest.com

Affordable Wine Guide with Beer & Cheese Pairings

Iris Orchestra Announces Special Show

Marcia Kaufmann | Executive Director of Iris Orchestra | irisorchestra.org

Financial Resolutions

Stacey Watson | Head of Life Events at Fidelity Investments | fidelity.com/lifeevents

”Love’s Not Fading” | Richard Wilson

Richard Wilson | Musician | galaxytracks.com

The Secret To Smoked Wings

Inside The Automotive Chip Shortage

John Ferrante | Owner of Christian Brothers Automotive, Southaven | cbac.com/southaven

“All I Need Is You” | Black Cream

Black Cream | Musical Group | instagram.com/black_cream901

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.