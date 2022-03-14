Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
10-year-old diagnosed with terminal cancer gets sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old boy from Houston, Texas is one of Memphis’ newest police officers.

The Memphis Police Department Training Academy swore Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel in Monday as an honorary officer. DJ has terminal brain and spinal cancer and his dream is to be sworn in by as many departments as he can.

His honorary title will also be coupled with a helicopter ride.

Memphis is just one of many Mid-South agencies DJ will be sworn into.

So far, DJ has been sworn in by more than 300 agencies across the U.S.

