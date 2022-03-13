Advertise with Us
Tigers roll into AAC semis dispactching UCF 85-69(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers roll into the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament down in Fort Worth, Texas, taking on the Knights of UCF in their first action of the tourney.

The Tigers haven’t played a game in five days, but they can’t afford to be rusty against a Knight squad they split with in the regular season.

Tigers fans making the trip to Fort Worth to cheer them on.

Freshman of the year Jalen Duren looks refreshed catch, spin and flush at the hoop to start the game.

The Tigers with 10 Dunks in the first half alone. Lester Quinones has his stroke working from 3, strums 5 from long distance. 22 points to lead the Tigers.

Duren sets an AAC record with 20 rebounds to go along with 21 points. Memphis jumps out to a 21 point lead before the game is 7 minutes old.

Freshman Josh Minott getting some big buckets too, coming off the bench and finishing the put back slam.

12 points, 7 Rebounds and 2 Assists for Minott.

DeAndre Williams completes the front line domination with 14 points and 3 boards.

The Tigers grab 50 rebounds in the game, including 20 offensive.

UCF gets hot from beyond the arc, hitting 9 of 11 trays at one segment to cut the lead to 2, but the Tiger rally back with more dunks and 3 balls to put this one away with ease.

Memphis a winner.

Final 85-69. The Tigers next play SMU in the AAC Semifinals Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

