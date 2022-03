MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers break their eight year NCAA tournament drought.

The Tigers are seeded 9 and will play Boise State, seeded 8, on Thursday.

Memphis breaks 8 year NCAA Tourney drought. — Jarvis Greer (@JarvisGreerWMC) March 13, 2022

