Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off this week!
Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL(Rick Russo)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols defeated the Aggies 65-50, Sunday afternoon to win the SEC Tournament. The win made the Vols automatic qualifiers for the tournament.

The No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers will face the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers from Virginia in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Tennessee sits at 26-7, being 14-4 in the SEC while Longwood sits at 26-6, being 15-1 in the Big South.

The SEC champs planned to return to campus Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at Stokely Residence Hall.

