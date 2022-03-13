Tennessee to take on Longwood in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols defeated the Aggies 65-50, Sunday afternoon to win the SEC Tournament. The win made the Vols automatic qualifiers for the tournament.

The No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers will face the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers from Virginia in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Tennessee sits at 26-7, being 14-4 in the SEC while Longwood sits at 26-6, being 15-1 in the Big South.

The SEC champs planned to return to campus Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at Stokely Residence Hall.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.