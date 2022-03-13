Tennessee lawmakers to continue discussion on school funding formula

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Discussions will continue Monday on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s plan to change how public schools are funded.

It comes after a discussion last week in the Tennessee House of Representatives, where it became clear not everyone is on board with how quickly things are moving.

Lee and his administration are pushing for a major change to the state’s education funding formula.

“The formula is straightforward. It fits in a folder just like this,” Lee said last month. “This is not a bulky, bureaucratic piece of legislation.”

Last week, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn appeared before the House Education Committee to discuss the governor’s proposal, known as the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement program, or TISA.

Schwinn says TISA is designed to empower students to read proficiently by the third grade, prepare high school graduates for higher education and provide necessary resources to all students.

The plan would provide $9 billion in state and local funding to education, including $1.8 billion for students who need extra support, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

Lawmakers had plenty of questions and some shared concerns with how quickly the process to adopt a new funding formula is moving.

“You’ve been doing this six months. I mean, you rushed a lot of meetings,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville. “I have a lot of people that feel like their voice wasn’t heard, committee recommendations of those 18 subcommittees, some of those final reports, the needs that weren’t addressed. What’s the rush?”

Schwinn says many of the recommendations in Lee’s plan were first mentioned in a task force report eight years ago under former Governor Bill Haslam.

She says the time to act is now.

“And so, year after year, it’s the same thing,” said Schwinn. “It really just comes down to boldness and courage of actually wanting to take action and ensuring that the children in Tennessee right now, the children like mine and yours and everybody else’s who are sitting in classrooms right now get the benefit of actual action.”

Schwinn will head over to the Senate Monday to continue her push.

The funding formula must be heard and discussed in seven different committees before it can be voted on by the full House and Senate.

