Tennessee advances to SEC final against Texas A&M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SEC Tournament now where the Tennessee Vols and Kentucky Wildcats square off in semifinal action at Tampa, Florida.

Memphian Kennedy Chandler with the big game for UT.

19 for Chandler as the Vols take care of Kentucky in a 2 vs 3 matchup.

Final score 69-62.

The SEC Tournament Championship is Sunday at noon.

It’ll be against Texas A&M.

The Aggies and Arkansas square off in the other semifinal at Tampa.

This one the shocker of the day as Texas A&M takes it right to Arkansas from the Jump.

Texas A&M holds Hogs stars JD Note and Jaylin Willams to just 9 points total.

Arkansas eliminated.

Aggies advance to the Championship in a blowout final score 82-64.

