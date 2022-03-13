Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tennessee advances to SEC final against Texas A&M

Tennessee advances to SEC final against Texas A&M
Tennessee advances to SEC final against Texas A&M
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SEC Tournament now where the Tennessee Vols and Kentucky Wildcats square off in semifinal action at Tampa, Florida.

Memphian Kennedy Chandler with the big game for UT.

19 for Chandler as the Vols take care of Kentucky in a 2 vs 3 matchup.

Final score 69-62.

The SEC Tournament Championship is Sunday at noon.

It’ll be against Texas A&M.

The Aggies and Arkansas square off in the other semifinal at Tampa.

This one the shocker of the day as Texas A&M takes it right to Arkansas from the Jump.

Texas A&M holds Hogs stars JD Note and Jaylin Willams to just 9 points total.

Arkansas eliminated.

Aggies advance to the Championship in a blowout final score 82-64.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

