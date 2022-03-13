Temperatures and rain chances will rise the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Sunshine again today and warmer as southerly winds will allow the Mid-South to warm up for the next few days. The warmer air will also lead to increasing clouds and rain chances to start the week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and breezy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening with a Southwest wind at 10-20 mph, highs in lows 60s and lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy on Saturday along with a slight chance of rain with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70.

