Shooting on Summer leaves one in critical condition

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Summer and Bingham Sunday morning.

Officer say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

