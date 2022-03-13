A shift in winds brings warmer temperatures and a more active pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly winds tonight will allow warmer air to stream into the Mid-South for the next few days, but the warmer air will also lead to increasing clouds and rain chances for the start of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and breezy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with showers, highs again in the lower 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

