One shot, killed on Elvis Presley Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard Saturday night.

Officers say one man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 5400 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. One male shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect info was given. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 13, 2022

