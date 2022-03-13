One shot, killed on Elvis Presley Boulevard
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard Saturday night.
Officers say one man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect information available at this time in the investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.
