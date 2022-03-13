Increasing clouds & warmer tomorrow with rain chances Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A southerly flow helped temperatures climb to into the 50s and a few 60s this afternoon. Temperatures won’t dip as far tonight and we could see a few clouds at times. A southerly flow will keep temperatures rising over the next few days and it will also mean showers Monday night & Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening with a Southeast wind at 10-15 MPH, highs in lows 60s

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers and a Southeasterly wind at 5-10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with rain likely and highs in the lows 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy on Saturday along with a slight chance of rain with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70.

