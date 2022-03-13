Advertise with Us
Grizzlies rally to beat Knicks at FedExForum

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies try to keep hold of 2nd Place in the Western Conference if they can take care of the New York Knicks.

Take you downtown to FedExForum on a snowy night in the Bluff City.

The Grizzlies jump on the Knicks early by going up, up and away with the backdoor lob for the Jam, Ja Morant to Jeran Jackson, Jr.

Later, Desmond Bane off on the 3, but Ja right there for the follow slam. 37 points 8 assists for Ja.

Things looking pretty good at the start, but so is Julius Randle for the Knicks. 3 straight 3′s in the first quarter. 36 points for the game.

But the Bane train starts rolling for Desmond Bane with the step back triple. Bane with 12. Griz score 61 points in the first half with more lobs like this from Ja to Brandon Clarke.

Defense saves the day for the Griz. 16 blocked shots, including 5 by Jeran Jackson, Jr.

Griz rally from 12 down to come back and win it. Final Score 118-114.

Next game at Oklahoma City Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

