Brooks could be back on court for Grizzlies tonight
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In NBA hoops, the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Oklahoma City Sunday night, and they may get a big boost to their lineup.

Wing Dillon Brooks is upgraded to questionable from doubtful in the injured List. That usually means he’s playing.

Brooks suffered a severe ankle injury at the clippers back in January and has been rehabbing ever since.

The Grizzlies are trying to hold on to 2nd place in the NBA’s Western Conference, a half game ahead of Golden State.

Brooks a two way force on offense and defense, can go a long way in helping reach that goal.

