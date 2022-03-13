Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he said.

He also said that former first lady Michelle Obama tested negative and that they are “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he said.

