Arkansans honor, remember Brent Renaud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans spent their Sunday honoring and remembering a journalist who was shot and killed in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud died Sunday in Irpen, according to media reports. Another journalist was with Renaud was injured and was taken to a hospital.

Renaud, a Little Rock native, was remembered as a co-founder of the Little Rock Film Festival and the Arkansas Motion Picture Institute, content partner KARK reported. KARK said Renaud and his brother, Craig, worked as documentary filmmakers, television producers and journalists who also covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Renaud, who served as a visiting distinguished professor at the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas in 2019, was also remembered Sunday by the college.

We have some sad news to share with our @uarkfulbright family. Brent Renaud, 2019 Visiting Distinguished Professor in @uarkjournalism, was killed in Ukraine while reporting on the war there. A native of Little Rock, Renaud, 50, was an award-winning filmmaker and journalist. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YiZKCUILV3 — Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences (@uarkfulbright) March 13, 2022

Arkansas PBS CEO Courtney Pledger said the loss of Renaud will be felt.

“Arkansas PBS deeply mourns the loss of our friend and colleague, Brent Renaud. Brent was driven to tell the most intimate of human stories from across our country and the globe, often in partnership with his brother Craig,” Pledger said. “The Renaud Brothers dedicated themselves to the growth of film culture in their home state of Arkansas, and we are so much richer as a result. We will never forget Brent, his talent, his intelligence, his bravery and his unfailing integrity.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that Arkansans feel the loss of Renaud.

My statement on the passing of Little Rock native Brent Renaud. pic.twitter.com/lxJucpM35U — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 13, 2022

Renaud’s family was also remembered on social media by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Praying for the family of Little Rock native Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker and journalist, who was recently killed in Ukraine. https://t.co/YJyMKhcEWZ — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) March 13, 2022

The state’s political leaders also commented on Renaud’s death.

Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) said on social media that Renaud was providing information to people in an important way.

“Brent Renaud was an inspiring, talented storyteller who lost his life in the process of helping show the world the destruction and human cost of Russia’s war on Ukraine. We couldn’t be more proud that he was an Arkansan. I’m praying for all those who are grieving his tragic death,” Sen. Boozman said.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) agreed, saying Renaud’s death was tragic.

“Arkansans are saddened today at the death of Brent Renaud in Ukraine. I join them in expressing deepest condolences to the Renaud family. And I reiterate to Vladimir Putin and his military leaders that the intentional targeting of innocent civilians, including reporters, is a war crime,” Sen. Cotton said.

Rep. French Hill (R-Little Rock) said he was saddened by Renaud’s death.

I am saddened to hear about the death of Little Rock native, Brent Renaud. Brent was a master of his craft, sharing stories across Arkansas and the globe with viewers around the world. My prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew Brent. https://t.co/z0zzhexqNK — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) March 13, 2022

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said his thoughts and prayers were with Renaud’s family at this time, while Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Renaud was playing a vital but needed role in recording history.

Journalist, cofounder of @LRFilmFestival & @CityLittleRock native Brent Renaud was tragically killed by Russian attack while telling story of Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine. My prayers are with his family & all those suffering. https://t.co/1i20eMVNbR — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) March 13, 2022

The media plays a critical role in wartime, and their personal sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Praying for the family, friends, & colleagues of Little Rock native & American journalist, Brent Renaud. — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) March 13, 2022

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said Renaud will leave a strong legacy for the state, while his work leaves an impact on the state and nation.

“Brent Renaud will be remembered not only as a talented filmmaker but as an Arkansan who continuously gave back to our state to create a new generation of artists. His life’s work stands as a testament of a free and open society, which is in stark contrast to the totalitarian forces whose unprovoked invasion he was documenting when his life was taken,” Rep. Shepherd (R-El Dorado) said. “I send my deepest sympathy to his family and the countless Arkansans who called him a friend.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.