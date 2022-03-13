901 FC falls in home opener to Pittsburgh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC opens it’s fourth season in the United Soccer League with a home match against the Pittsburgh RiverHounds at AutoZone Park.

Snow at the Zone Saturday night as the boys in blue play the coldest home opener in team history downtown. 901 FC forced to play a man down for most of the match after defender Graham Stone gets the second of two yellow cards in the 34th minute.

The Riverhounds finally make Memphis pay in the 3 minute of extra time before the break.

Veteran Dane Kelly gets a cross in front of the net and puts away the 100th goal of his illustrious USL career.

Ptitsburgh adds two more late in the second half to go on and win it.

Final 3-Nil. 901 FC back in action at Home next Saturday night against the Oakland Roots at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.