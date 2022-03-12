Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Toddler in critical condition after self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Kelli Cook
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler was critically injured Friday afternoon from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Memphis Police say the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Kimball Avenue.

“I first got an alert on my phone and friend of mine did text me,” said neighbor Okemia Richardson.

Word spread quickly in the Bethel Grove community about the police activity in the area.

Neighbors said they didn’t know the residents inside the presumed house where the shooting took place.

MPD said a toddler was injured by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound from an unsecured weapon.

Police did not say who was in the house with the child or who the gun belonged to.

“It’s very sad and I hope this child does pull through. Parents I hope you’re watching this or whatever. Please, please, please watch for your children,” said Richardson.

According to EveryTown, last year there were 14 children in Tennessee injured or killed due to accidental shootings.

Across the country, 43 children have already been involved in accidental shootings in 2022.

