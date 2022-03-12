Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has gone to Ukraine to help his daughter and grandson escape.

William Hubbard recently flew to Poland and crossed the border to Ukraine to reunite with his daughter, Aislinn, and her 8-month-old son, Seraphim.

Aislinn moved to Ukraine in 2018 at age 16 to study ballet. She tried to leave before Russia began its invasion, but her son does not have a birth certificate or passport because he was born in a home during the coronavirus pandemic.

After reuniting at Aislinn’s home near Kyiv, the three fled west. As of Friday they were waiting at the border with Slovakia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Police sirens
Shooting on Summer leaves one in critical condition
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Tigers get a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation
TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer from hours long hostage situation
Silky O’Sullivan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Beale Street
Silky O’Sullivan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Beale Street

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv
A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in...
Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces
Billy Ray Turner
Trial for man accused in Lorenzen Wright’s murder begins today
Seven people were struck in mass shooting in South Chicago on Sunday afternoon.
Shooting outside Chicago pizza shop leaves 7 men wounded
Superintendent of Police David O'Neal Brown said he needs the public's help in bringing shooter...
Chicago police superintendent talks about mass shooting that hurt 7