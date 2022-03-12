TCSO reveals more details, identifies injured officer after 14-hour hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 14-hour long standoff at Dean’s Tax Service left one man dead and a SWAT officer injured earlier this week.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the incident and the officer, that has since been identified as deputy Dean Molder, who was hospitalized for his injuries.

TCSO says that initially the now deceased suspect, Felix Tyler, took three people hostage inside of the building, locking the door and holding them at gunpoint.

Shortly after law enforcement made the scene, one woman and child were able to escape through the front of the building with the help of Covington Police officers. The third hostage was a woman and she was held inside of the business for the duration of the standoff.

A negotiations team established contact with Tyler and continued to negotiate with him until he cut off all communications in the early morning hours.

The TCSO SWAT team on the scene attempted a rescue operation to free the hostage, but, upon entering the business, they were met with gunfire from Tyler. Deputy Molder was hit in the arm and torso, and he was extracted from the scene for medical attention.

Tyler refused all attempts from the negotiations team throughout the early morning. Shortly after daybreak, Tyler exited the room he had barricaded himself into and a SWAT sniper was able to incapacitate Tyler.

The hostage was then able to crawl toward the front door and exit through the front of the business. The SWAT team then entered the building again, encountering the gunman again, and Tyler was killed on the scene.

“I first want to say that our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our Deputy, Gene Molder, and his family as he continues to heal and rest at home”, said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. “The heroic efforts of Deputy Molder and the rest of our SWAT team are to be commended as they faced down the barrel of a gunman while trying to save the female hostage. I also want to send our thoughts and prayers to all the hostages that experienced this traumatic event, but especially the female hostage who endured 14 hours of physical and mental anguish throughout the night and early morning hours. We tried our best to save her sooner however, Tyler had other plans that hindered our efforts. Had Deputy Molder not been shot and our team not made the decisions they made during the rescue efforts, that bullet would have likely been for the hostage. And lastly, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Felix Tyler. No matter the decisions Tyler made from beginning to end, his family too went through pain watching the events unfold and are now dealing with the aftermath.”

