Prepare for a cold day as the frigid air will linger to start the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -What a system that moved through Friday night and this morning bringing snow and an arctic blast to the Mid-South. The snow has ended but the frigid temps will remain despite mostly sunny skies today. Highs won’t make it out of the 30s for most areas. A southerly flow will start to kick in tonight allow for warmer temperatures Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with highs in in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers, high temperatures near 60, and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.