Police: One dead after shooting on Falling Oak Way
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Falling Oak Way early Saturday morning.
Officers say one man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information available at this time in the investigation.
