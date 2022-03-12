Advertise with Us
Police: One dead after shooting on Falling Oak Way

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Falling Oak Way early Saturday morning.

Officers say one man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information available at this time in the investigation.

