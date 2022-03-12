Police: One dead after shooting on Falling Oak Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Falling Oak Way early Saturday morning.

Officers say one man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information available at this time in the investigation.

At 12:29 am, officers responded to a shooting at 2231 Falling Oak Way. An adult male victim was hit multiple times in front of the address and xported to Baptist East by private vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased.

No suspect info is available. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 12, 2022

