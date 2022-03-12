February ice storm recognized as federal disaster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Seven counties are still recovering from an ice storm the hit the Mid-South in February, and the event is now being recognized as a federal disaster.

Today, President Joe Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration at the request of Gov. Bill Lee to assist the counties still recovering from damages.

“Emergencies bring tremendous financial burdens to local governments and organizations who work to save and protect lives, and address rebuilding needs in the aftermath,” Gov. Lee said. “This federal assistance will bring much-needed relief to these impacted communities.”

The declaration will make FEMA’s Public Assistance Program available to residents in seven counties including Shelby, Tipton, Fayette, Crockett, Haywood, Lauderdale and Weakley counties.

FEMA will reimburse eligible applicants for winter storm costs associated with debris removal, restoring utilities and emergency response.

The federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will also be made available to all counties in Tennessee to provide reimbursement assistance for eligible projects that prevent or reduce the risk to life and property from natural hazards.

More counties could be made eligible depending on further review and damage assessments.

