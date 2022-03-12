Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ending the week with snow and starting the weekend with cold

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent cold front has ushered in bitter cold and snow tonight. Fortunately, the snow won’t last long with accumulation limited mainly to grassy areas and elevated objects, but the cold will linger through the first half of the weekend before a southerly flow returns to quickly warm things up.

TONIGHT: Snow ending shortly after midnight followed by a clearing sky along with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches will be possible for most areas.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with highs in in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers, high temperatures near 60, and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo
Hostage situation at Covington tax service
One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51
Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital
Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 11, 2022
February ice storm recognized as federal disaster
February ice storm recognized as federal disaster
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Snow this evening followed by a frigid start to the weekend