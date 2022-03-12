Ending the week with snow and starting the weekend with cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent cold front has ushered in bitter cold and snow tonight. Fortunately, the snow won’t last long with accumulation limited mainly to grassy areas and elevated objects, but the cold will linger through the first half of the weekend before a southerly flow returns to quickly warm things up.

TONIGHT: Snow ending shortly after midnight followed by a clearing sky along with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches will be possible for most areas.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with highs in in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers, high temperatures near 60, and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.