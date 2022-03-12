Bridges and overpasses could be dangerous after snowfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bridges and overpasses are areas of concern as snow falls across the Mid-South.

The city says they have thousands of tons of brine, but because of the rain earlier none will be on the roads.

Without that brine, roads, bridges and overpasses may be slippery and officials advise staying off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary. If you do find yourself on the road be careful of slick spots or patches of ice.

MLGW also has crews ready to respond to damages or outages.

Wind gusts could cause downed power lines or tree branches to break and fall.

The snow is accumulating on grass, trees and bushes, leaving some parts of Shelby County in a blanket of powdery snow.

We measured 5.5 inches of snow at 9 PM, 2 miles north of Germantown. A trained observer 1 mile south of Germantown measured 2.7 inches at 9 PM, illustrating the banded nature of this snow. — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 12, 2022

But the snow is melting as it hits the sidewalk and anywhere there’s some type of concrete or asphalt.

Thankfully, the snow that’s already come down, and rest we’ll see tonight, will be gone by tomorrow.

