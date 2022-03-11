Your First Alert to Friday night snow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm temperatures ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring clouds and falling temperatures tomorrow followed by snow tomorrow night. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY that will go into effect Friday evening at 6PM and remain until 6AM Saturday.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with a North wind at 5 to 15 MPH along with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s early in the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow during the evening and ending shortly after midnight along with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting and lows in the low to mid 20s. Snowfall accumulation will average a one to two inches along and north of I-40 and a dusting to an inch south of that line.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 40. Be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday as we return to Daylight Saving time and also be sure to change batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers late in the day and overnight along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

