What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5’s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the 15th Annual Gospel Musical Celebration honoring Stevenson Clark set to take place at 4 p.m. March 13 at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.

Telisa also talked about the Memphis Juneteenth Festival 2022. The festival will take place June 18 – 19 at Health Sciences Park. Right now, festival organizer at looking for sponsors and venders. Click here for additional information.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

