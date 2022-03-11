Advertise with Us
Warming center to open for incoming winter weather

Marion Hale Community Center extends warming center operating dates
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter weather is returning to the Bluff City this weekend.

In preparation, the City of Memphis has announced the Marion Hale Community Center will be used as a warming center on Friday, March 11.

The center will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is meant as a temporary escape from the cold weather expected overnight.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect at the warming center, and anyone that enters will be required to take a COVID-19 test and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required for entry.

Anyone seeking overnight accommodations/shelter is encouraged to call one of the following:

  • Memphis Union Mission: 901-526-8403
  • The Salvation Army: 901-529-4545

For any additional information or questions call the City of Memphis officer of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525.

