VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm

NSP Cruiser Cam video shows the moment of impact when a semi hit the cruiser. The trooper saw the out-of-control semi and was able to get out of the way.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Newly released video shows the moment of impact when an out-of-control semitruck slammed into a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser during a snowstorm in December 2021.

NSP said Trooper James Roberts was responding to a crash between a semi and an SUV near Elm Creek on Interstate 80 the evening of Dec. 10.

While responding to that crash, Roberts had parked his patrol unit in the median.

Another semi then jack-knifed while approaching the crash scene and struck the patrol unit, totaling it.

“Incredible job by Trooper Roberts to stay alert, recognize the oncoming danger, and get himself and others out of the way,” the State Patrol said in a social media post Thursday.

The vehicle smashed into the cruiser from behind. Roberts had been in front of his vehicle.

The moment of impact happened about six seconds after the trooper ran out of the way.

Roberts was not injured, nor was the semi driver.

“We are extremely thankful our trooper was not injured. This incident could have been tragic,” Col. John Bolduc said in a press release issued shortly after the incident. “This is a prime example of why we plead with motorists to slow down in winter driving conditions.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

