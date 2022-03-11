Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers to play UCF in AAC quarterfinals Friday night

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORTH WORTH, Texas (WMC) - We now know who the Memphis Tigers’ opponent will be in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament Friday night at Fort Worth, Texas.

USF and UCF battled for the right to face the Tigers. 

UCF’s Darius Perry drills a wing three-pointer in the final seconds to secure the Knights win against USF 60-58.  

UCF improves to 18-11 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hostage situation at Covington tax service
One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51
Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis
Officer involved in crash in Cordova
Bartlett Police officer hit in Cordova crash
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital

Latest News

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) goes up against South Carolina forward Ta'Quan...
Mississippi State advances to face Tennessee in SEC Tournament
Penny Hardaway
Hardaway reacts to rematch with UCF
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Two arrested during Tennessee-Ole Miss game scheduled in court in March
Basketball
SEC, Tennessee state championship scores