Tigers to play UCF in AAC quarterfinals Friday night

FORTH WORTH, Texas (WMC) - We now know who the Memphis Tigers’ opponent will be in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament Friday night at Fort Worth, Texas.

USF and UCF battled for the right to face the Tigers.

UCF’s Darius Perry drills a wing three-pointer in the final seconds to secure the Knights win against USF 60-58.

UCF improves to 18-11 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.