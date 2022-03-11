Tigers to face UCF in AAC quarterfinals Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers split their series with UCF this season.

Winning the most recent matchup by 28. They lost in the first meeting by 10, but that was a totally different team almost.

That was during the period of time when the Tigers had a slew of injuries.

They were without DeAndre Williams, Earl Timberlake and Alex Lomax, and the start of a three game skid.

During that time, Penny Hardaway was stressing they’d turn it around once they have everyone back, but in the moment it wasn’t easy.

“There was a little doubt on if we’d get healthy in time. I knew if we got everyone back we’d be able to compete... with DeAndre’s back it was scary... Landers knee... We have to get back at a certain point if we don’t we’ll have to go into the conference tournament and win to get the NCAA bid,” Hardaway said.

UCF the 6-seed in the tournament. The two will tip off in the quarterfinals, tomorrow night at 8 p.m.

