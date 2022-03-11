Snow this evening followed by a frigid start to the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds with windy and colder air moving in this afternoon. A wintry mix will move in by sunset or earlier. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by sunset. Winds will be north at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Windy and colder with a brief period of snow before midnight. Some accumulation is possible with a dusting to an inch in most areas, but a couple inches can’t be ruled out in spots. Lows will be in the mid 20s by Saturday morning. Winds will gust over 30 mph.

WEEKEND: Any snow will quickly melt Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and highs only in the upper 30s. Lows will drop into the 20s with a clear sky Saturday night. It will be warmer Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect a big warming trend with highs back in the 60s Monday and Tuesday and possibly low 70s by Wednesday. A few showers are possible Monday evening into Monday night.

