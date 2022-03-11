Sleep expert discusses health impacts of daylight-saving time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On March 13, we will “spring” our clock forward as part of daylight-saving time.

Dr. Seema Kholsa, pulmonologist and member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Public Safety Committee, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the health impacts of daylight-saving time, including an increased risk of a heart attack.

“You know, there’s a lot of theories about it,” Dr. Kholsa said. “Some of it is that hour of sleep loss, but then we also have missed timing of our sleep.”

If you struggle to adjust, Dr. Kholsa provided some tips to ease the transition.

“I think one of the most important things we can do is to prioritize sleep and not just accept that when we spring forward that means that we’re short on sleep,” Dr. Kholsa said. “What we probably should be giving up is our power on TikTok or Twitter. It’s easier if we start gradually changing our time and it’s not just our bed time, but if you start going to bed 15, 20 minutes earlier, but you also adjust your meal time and your exercise time, just shift your entire routine, that makes that Monday morning less jarring.”

