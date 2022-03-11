Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

Memphis police say they responded to the intersection of Raleigh LaGrange Road & Hoover Drive just before 11:45 P.M.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased and the driver remained on scene, police say.

MPD says charges are unknown at this time.

Police have not identified the victim.

